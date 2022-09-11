Watch CBS News
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

Dog eats winning lottery ticket
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."

A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.

The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3

