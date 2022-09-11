Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.
The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."
A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.
The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
