Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."

A #MegabucksDoubler ticket sold at Cumberland Farms, 195 West St. in Ware, is the winner of a $16.35 million jackpot in last night's drawing. It’s the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in 2009. pic.twitter.com/NvEFsP4gZL — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) September 11, 2022

A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.

The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3