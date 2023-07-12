Mega Millions jackpot grows to $560 million after no winner in latest drawing

No winners in $500 million Mega Millions jackpot

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $560 million.

There were no winners in Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball 5.

The cash option is now $281.1 million for the next drawing Friday night.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $725 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is now $366.2 million.