Mega Millions jackpot grows to $560 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $560 million.
There were no winners in Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball 5.
The cash option is now $281.1 million for the next drawing Friday night.
The Powerball jackpot is up to $725 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is now $366.2 million.
