Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million for Tuesday drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS/CNN

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million 00:36

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $785 million after no one matched all winning numbers for Friday night's drawing. 

It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. The one-time cash option is $395 million.

The winning numbers for Friday, December 30 were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 Mega Ball 7. 

This drawing was the 22nd since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 7:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.