Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million for Tuesday drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $785 million after no one matched all winning numbers for Friday night's drawing.
It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. The one-time cash option is $395 million.
The winning numbers for Friday, December 30 were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 Mega Ball 7.
This drawing was the 22nd since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.
Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.
Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.