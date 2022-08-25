It Happens Here: Fall River's Mee Sum Restaurant serves signature chow mein sandwich

FALL RIVER -- It's been a fixture in the town of Fall River.

Regina Mark and her husband Kenny have now run the Mee Sum Restaurant for over 50 years, and for its duration, they've served a staple meal: the chow mein sandwich.

"We are the second generation in this restaurant. My in-laws, they started the business," Regina told WBZ-TV.

So what goes into their famous chow mein sandwich?

The Mee Sum restaurant's Chow Mein sandwich has been a staple in Fall River for many years. WBZ-TV

"If you're a vegetarian, you can have just vegetables on it. If you like seafood, you can have shrimp on it. You like pork, you can have pork," Regina said.

Now people from all over have come to Fall River and Mee Sum Restaurant to try it.

"As far as Hawaii and Alaska and we have some from Tokyo who've come and I say, 'How do you find out about us, this little place?' They say from the internet now," Regina said.

As for making the sandwich, the noodles are first put in the fryer. Once they're done, they are put on a bun and then topped off with gravy.

Regina says she's happy to know her recipe has made many people happy.

"I'm happy to bring to get Fall River known by some food. Food always makes people happy right? Yes!" Regina said.