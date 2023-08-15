Watch CBS News
Median home price for Greater Boston hit $910,000 in July, report says

BOSTON - Home prices around Boston have hit new highs.

The Boston Globe reports that the median-priced single family home in Greater Boston sold for $910,000 in July, breaking a record for the second time in just three months.

Experts tell the newspaper that the sky-high prices are due in part to rising mortgage interest rates. They say that's deterring would-be sellers from giving up the low rate they're currently locked into and taking on a new mortgage. 

The median condo in the area is selling for $735,000, according to the latest Greater Boston Association of Realtors data cited by The Globe.

Statewide, the Massachusetts Association of Realtors said the median sales price in July was $640,000 for single-family homes and $569,000 for condos.

