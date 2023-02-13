Watch CBS News
Medford Police looking for 3 people who stole woman's wallet in Wegmans

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MEDFORD - Medford Police are looking for two men and a woman who allegedly worked together to steal an elderly woman's wallet.

Surveillance video released by police shows the three suspects walking into the Wegmans on January 27. They spot their victim in the produce aisle.

Police say while one suspect talked to the woman, another approached her cart, reached into her purse and took out the wallet, concealing it with a blue bag.

Police say the suspects then waited in the parking lot for a bit, hoping to spot another potential victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medford Police.  

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

