Medford High School announces new security protocols after bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD - Medford High School students will have to comply with new security protocols when they return to school after the winter break.
School Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent sent a letter to parents explaining the extra precautions after a student was stabbed in a bathroom earlier this month.
After that incident, several students complained about a lack of safety at school and staged a walk-out.
Starting on Tuesday, an adult will monitor every open bathroom at Medford High School. No more than two students will be allowed in a bathroom at a time.
Every student will also have to eat lunch in the cafeteria.
Students and staff will also be required to wear IDs at all times.
