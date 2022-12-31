Watch CBS News
Medford High School announces new security protocols after bathroom stabbing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

MEDFORD - Medford High School students will have to comply with new security protocols when they return to school after the winter break.

School Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent sent a letter to parents explaining the extra precautions after a student was stabbed in a bathroom earlier this month.

After that incident, several students complained about a lack of safety at school and staged a walk-out.

Starting on Tuesday, an adult will monitor every open bathroom at Medford High School. No more than two students will be allowed in a bathroom at a time.

Every student will also have to eat lunch in the cafeteria. 

Students and staff will also be required to wear IDs at all times.  

First published on December 30, 2022 / 10:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

