Medford explores tobacco ban for those born after 2004

MEDFORD - Medford is now considering a generational tobacco ban, following in the footsteps of another Massachusetts community.

What is a generational tobacco ban?

The ban would prevent anyone born after January 1, 2004, from buying tobacco and vape products.

In 2021, Brookline passed a law that said no tobacco or vape products would be sold to those born after January 1, 2000.

The law was challenged in Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which ruled in favor of the ordinance, the first of its kind in the country. Many retailers have said they are against the measure.

Ban in Medford?

At a hearing Tuesday in Medford, the town's Board of Health voted to table the discussion so there would be time to answer lingering questions.

"Stop & Shop grocery store chain - and actually they have some gas stations as well - made the decision to end sales of tobacco products in all 360 stores. They operate those stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York, and they quoted the CDC's recent reports that smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death," one woman said during the meeting.

