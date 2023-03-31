Medford family reunites with dog lost for nearly 11 months

MEDFORD - A Medford family has reunited with their lost pooch after he went missing for nearly 11 months.

"For a solid month, we were spending our extra time on morning walks getting out to look for him. We were responding to calls and possible sightings. The first three months, you keep hoping maybe someone picked him up, and they just haven't had a chance to bring him to the vet for a microchip scan," said Ross Morrow, owner of Bo the previously missing dog.

Morrow believes Bo got loose while chasing a squirrel or a rabbit. He thinks the animal tunneled under their fence in the backyard. The family spent months searching for the dog, and even hired a dog psychic to try to channel Bo's location.

"I will say, until he is found, you see a brown flash out of the corner of your eye while you're driving and think maybe I should pull over and check. You think, maybe it is him, and he has been living between trash cans," said Morrow.

Bo was reunited with his family after being missing for nearly 11 months. CBS Boston

The winter came and went, and the family began to lose hope. On Wednesday, they got a call that the dog's microchip had been scanned out of state. Somehow the dog made his way to Pelham, New Hampshire. The family reunited with him this week.

"He just walked over to our kids, and nuzzled into our kids," smiled Morrow.

Bo came back to the Morrows 30 pounds heavier, so the family thinks someone was taking care of him. They won't speculate if he was taken. He was found walking the streets by Pelham Animal Control.

It was a happy, but comically awkward return for Bo. The Morrows got another dog in his absence. Now Bo and Smores are learning to coexist in their new life together.

"He came home and met the new dog who thought we brought home a play buddy," laughed Morrow.