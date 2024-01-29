Young Medford martial artist wins two virtual world championships

MEDFORD - A Medford youngster is now a karate world champion, beating the competition to take home two crowns

"It's a really weird, but awesome, prize. It is two actual crowns," smiled 10-year-old Neil Anderson.

WBZ-TV first told viewers about Anderson last year when he entered the virtual karate championships. It's called virtual because fighters all around the world submit videos showcasing their talents for the judges.

Neil Anderson trains with instructor Aidan Falvey CBS Boston

"They select the best three from grands to compete in world championships," explained Anderson. "When it is virtual, you get a person to help you hold the board, and you break the boards. Judges decide who has the best breaks."

Anderson won the championship in two divisions including board breaking. The other crown came in self defense. This competition is for all ages and skill levels, which means the 10-year-old beat adults.

"You just have to see yourself breaking through the board, imagine it, and your hand will go right through," said Anderson.

With his crowns behind him, Anderson has started to compete in live karate tournaments that resemble a scene from "The Karate Kid." He recently competed in a tournament and took home first place, despite injuring his hand in the semi-finals. He fought the remainder of the match and the finals with one hand. He still beat everyone.

"Not a lot of kids choose to go compete. It's challenging. Going to the ring at any level takes a lot of confidence," says Aidan Falvey, an instructor at Xtreme Ninja Dojo in Medford. Falvey has been working with Anderson since he walked into the building, "The older you get, there is prize money and tournaments. It's something I can see him doing. The sky is the limit for Neil. If he just keeps training the way he is, there is no where he can't get to."

Anderson hopes to grow up and open his own dojo.