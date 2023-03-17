Watch CBS News
Charges dropped against Medfield Starbucks barista accused of spitting in officer's cup

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MEDFIELD - Charges have been dropped against a Medfield Starbucks barista accused of spitting in a police officer's cup in December. 

The barista, Kaitlyn Todd, was expected to be arraigned on Friday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says the charges were withdrawn. 

"Our office reviewed the totality of that evidence and concluded the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," a spokesperson for the Norfolk DA said. "In that circumstance, Massachusetts prosecutors are required to not pursue a case they know cannot be proven."

Todd has maintained her innocence, saying she smelled the drink to determine what ingredients had already been added to it.  

