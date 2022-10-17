Watch CBS News
Local News

Meat, salt, sugar and coffee can make menstrual pain worse for teen girls, research shows

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Over-the-counter hearing aids; foods to avoid during menstrual cramps; screen time afte
HealthWatch: Over-the-counter hearing aids; foods to avoid during menstrual cramps; screen time afte 02:25

BOSTON - Millions of women suffer from painful and sometimes debilitating menstrual cramps each month and a new study says certain foods could make matters worse.

A review of multiple studies looking at the effects of diet on menstrual pain in teen girls found that certain foods can make it worse including red meat, oils, sugars, salts, and coffee. 

Many of these are considered inflammatory foods which can increase the release of a hormone associated with menstrual pain. 

On the flip side, researchers say a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish, seeds, and nuts could help reduce monthly cramps.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 5:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.