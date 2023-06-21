MDPD: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for alleged assault 01:19

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an incident that took place this past weekend, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

CBS News Miami's news partner the Miami Herald said the alleged assault and battery happened Sunday afternoon at the Haulover Beach Marina. But they report the police were not notified about what happened until later.

On Monday, Miami-Dade police detectives were able to talk to the man who was allegedly hit by Hill. So far, no charges have been filed.

In a statement, a Dolphins spokesperson said, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Ttyreek, his representatives, and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time."

This is not the first time the 29-year-old Georgia native has dealt with assault allegations. When he was in college, he pleaded guilty to punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022, after a six-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The wide receiver had signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.