Watch CBS News
Local News

MCI-Concord​, the oldest men's prison in Massachusetts, is closing

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

MCI-Concord​ is closing this summer
MCI-Concord​ is closing this summer 00:17

CONCORD - MCI-Concord, the oldest men's prison in Massachusetts, is closing.

The Department of Correction said the medium-security prison currently has about 300 inmates and is operating at 50-percent capacity.

Correctional officers and inmates will be transferred to other prisons by this summer.

A department spokesperson said Massachusetts currently has its lowest prison population in 35 years.

State Senator Jamie Eldridge said the move will save Massachusetts about $15 million a year in operating costs. The senator said that's the same amount the state saved last year when it closed MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole.

"Given the declining number of incarcerated people in state prisons, the challenges of providing modern education, programming and re-entry support to incarcerated people in aging buildings, and the state's fiscal challenges, this is a common sense decision that strikes yet another blow in the criminal justice reform movement to end mass incarceration," Eldridge said in a statement.

MCI-Concord opened in 1878. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 12:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.