Massachusetts car dealership donates brand new car to students at New Hampshire high school

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

McGovern dealership donates car to New Hampshire high school for students to study
McGovern dealership donates car to New Hampshire high school for students to study 01:09

SALEM, N.H. - Vocational students at a New Hampshire high school will get some hands-on experience thanks to a car dealership in Massachusetts.

McGovern Ford of Lowell delivered a brand new Lincoln Aviator to the Salem High School automotive department on Monday morning. 

Students at the school will be able to disassemble the car to learn how it works and how best to repair it. Typically, students learn on cars that are ten years old or older, which means the information is outdated. 

The dealership said that learning about the newest cars is incredibly important because of recent electronic advances.

"We are trying to make sure they are working on cars that we are working on so that when they come to the dealership, they have the information and experience with electronics," Rose Cray, the Service Director at McGovern Ford of Lowell said.

This isn't the first car the dealership has donated. Last week, they gave a Ford Mustang to the Greater Lowell Technical High School.

image001.jpg
Students with their brand new Ford Mustang donated by McGovern of Lowell. McGovern Ford of Lowell
Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson student organizations like WEBN and the Emerson Channel.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 5:32 PM EDT

