Pickup truck goes up in flames at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM - A pickup truck went up in flames Wednesday morning at a McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham.

The Framingham Fire Department told WBZ-TV that firefighters were called to the fast food restaurant on Cochituate Road for a report of a vehicle on fire just after 11 a.m.

"After ordering, driver proceeded to pickup window and heard a popping noise coming from the bed of the truck," fire chief Michael Dutcher said. "Shortly thereafter, the bed was on fire, eventually engulfing the whole truck."

The pickup truck on fire at the Framingham McDonald's. Melissa Hastings

No one was hurt in the incident. The McDonald's had to close temporarily, but the only damage appeared to be to an overhead awning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Dutcher said it did not appear to be sparked by a mechanical problem.