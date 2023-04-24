MBTA unveils planned closures along most lines for month of May

BOSTON - In an effort to eliminate slow zones across all MBTA train lines introduced following a federal transit safety review, new General Manager Phillip Eng has revealed a plan to close several lines of the T at varying times during the month of May to allow for track work.

A federal investigation revealed lapses in safety paperwork on the MBTA, prompting the slowdown of more than 25% of the whole system.

The Blue Line is the first to experience these shutdowns. The line will close trains at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday the weeks of April 24 and May 1. It will be open at night on the weekends when the Sumner Tunnel is closed for construction.

"I definitely want the speed restrictions to be lifted," said daily rider Halle Golden of East Boston. "I feel like it's made a noticeable impact in just getting to and from every day but I know the shuttle system has not been great in the past so it will be interesting to see how that works out."

Here is the schedule for closures as outlined by the MBTA Monday:

Red Line

• May 6-7: Shuttle service between Park Street and JFK/UMass

• May 8-12, May 15-19, May 22-25, May 30-31: Shuttle service between JFK/UMass and Braintree at 8:45 PM

• May 13-14, May 20-21: Shuttle service between Broadway and Ashmont and Broadway and Braintree stations

• May 13-14, May 20-21: Shuttle service between Braintree and South Station

Green Line

• May 13-14, May 20-21: No Green Line service between North Station and Government Center

- Accessible vans available for those who can't walk

• May 27-28:

- B Line trains bypass Kenmore

- C Line: Shuttle service between Cleveland Circle and Copley

- D Line: Shuttle service between Fenway and Copley

More information is available on MBTA.com