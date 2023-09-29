Watch CBS News
MBTA: South Coast rail service won't begin until summer 2024

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA confirmed the new South Coast rail service is running about six months behind.

When the ribbon the cut last winter, the MBTA said it would start in 2023. Now, it'll be the summer of 2024. MBTA officials said they need to finish a range of safety and certification steps.

The South Coast rail will add about 36 miles to the Commuter Rail and will offer service between Boston and New Bedford.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

