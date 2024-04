Two hurt after MBTA bus and SUV collide

BOSTON - Two people are recovering after an MBTA Silver Line bus and an SUV collided on Stuart Street in Boston on Saturday.

The accident happened near Tufts Medical Center. According to transit police, the bus driver and a passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban that was involved in the crash refused medical attention.

Transit Police have not said what caused the crash.