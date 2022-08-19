MBTA's shuttle buses run through practice routes before Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - Shuttle buses ran through practice routes Friday, hours before the MBTA shuts down the Orange Line for a month for repairs.

The 180 large buses will replace train service starting at 9 p.m. when the unprecedented closure begins. The T is spending $37 million on the buses and drivers that are coming in from around the country.

The drivers have been learning how to navigate very wide turns on the city's narrow streets.

Today, we took @MikeConnollyMA, @senjehlen, @repdonato, @RepUltrino & other stakeholders on a ride along as we test drove the Orange Line north side shuttle route. This allowed elected officials to experience the shuttle in real-time & see where municipalities have provided help. pic.twitter.com/gZeaUbe26k — MBTA (@MBTA) August 19, 2022

Transit authorities had a final warning Friday morning for Boston area riders, drivers, bikers and walkers - plan ahead and plan extra time for your commute for the next several weeks.

"We do not want to portray this as an easy month. But we do believe in the end, after we ask for everyone's patience, we ask for everyone's support, and we ask for your willingness to continue to give us feedback so we can get this right. We believe in the long run this will be worth it," MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler told reporters.

The MBTA has suggested several travel options for Orange Line commuters:

Work from home

Commuter rail

Walk or bike

Other MBTA lines

Shuttle bus

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said his full intent is that this shutdown only lasts the 30 days it is planned for.

The main project in that time will be replacing and repairing the tracks along the Orange Line for a safer and faster ride once it reopens.