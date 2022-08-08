MBTA Shuttle buses to replace some service on Green, Red Lines

BOSTON -- Some MBTA riders will be on shuttle buses Monday. The buses will run along the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Braintree stations at night.

The switch is from 9 p.m. until the end of service each night Monday through Thursday.

According to the MBTA, this will allow crews to complete important safety improvements, like track and maintenance work.

On Saturday, the MBTA began running buses along the Green Line E branch between the Copley and Heath Street stations. It will remain that way until August 21 while crews remove the tracks and install new equipment to make the T safer.

This work comes at the T announced plans to shut down the entire Orange Line and the Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square in Somerville for roughly a month each.