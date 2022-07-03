Check out the MBTA schedule changes for July 4th holiday
BOSTON -- The MBTA is making some scheduling changes for the Fourth of July on Monday.
The Commuter Rail and Charlestown ferry will operate on a weekend schedule.
The Hingham Hull ferry will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Buses, the Silver Line, and the RIDE will run on Sunday schedules.
All subway lines will run on a modified Saturday schedule until 1 p.m., then they will run on weekday schedules.
The MBTA will be free after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, with Commuter Rail trains holding for 30 minutes after the fireworks.
There will be no service on the Hingham-Rowes Wharf ferry.
