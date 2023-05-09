Parents push for MBTA safety inspection overhaul after son's death on rusted staircase

Parents of David Jones, BU professor who died at JFK/UMass station, are calling for new MBTA safety

BOSTON — The parents of David Jones want the MBTA to overhaul how it does safety inspections, nearly two years after he died at the JFK/UMass station.

On September 11, 2021, the 40-year-old Boston University professor fell through a rusted out flight of stairs while on a run in Dorchester. State Police said the stairs were fenced off with danger signs. The staircase has since been removed from the station.

David Jones fell to his death through these stairs near JFK/UMass station WBZ-TV

On Monday, his parents testified at a Transportation Committee hearing on proposed MBTA safety reforms.

Jones' mother, Debra Hingham, demanded the T do more to protect pedestrian safety, showing support for two bills that would create an independent safety oversight agency for the MBTA.

"You have a long list of notable events," said Hingham. "They're single-spaced, one-line – maybe two-line. It was really chilling to see my son's event on a five-page list."

The two bills come after federal reviews found that the T was not keeping up with safety reviews.