Part of MBTA's Red Line closed Saturday and Sunday due to maintenance work

Part of MBTA's Red Line closed this weekend due to maintenance work

Part of MBTA's Red Line closed this weekend due to maintenance work

Part of MBTA's Red Line closed this weekend due to maintenance work

CAMBRIDGE - Part of the MBTA's Red Line will be shut down starting Saturday, Feb. 24, due to maintenance work.

There will be no service between the Harvard and Broadway stations. The closures will be in effect Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

Free shuttle buses will be available for riders between these stops. The Commuter Rail will also be free between Porter Square and North Station.

Parts of the B, C and D branches of the Green Line are also closed due to track work through Friday, March 8.

Visit the MBTA's website for the latest on any closures.