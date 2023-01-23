Watch CBS News
MBTA opens Pawtucket/Central Falls station on Commuter Rail

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Riders on the Commuter Rail can now stop in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The MBTA opened its brand new Pawtucket/Central Falls station on Monday. 

The $63 million station is on the Providence-Stoughton line, connecting Rhode Island to metro Boston. 

According to WPRI-12, the station has been in the works for 20 years. It was set to open last summer but was delayed by labor and supply chain problems. The station has 200 parking spots and a bus hub. Another 200 parking spots and bathrooms will be added this year. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

