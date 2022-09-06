MBTA faces test as more students, workers return after Labor Day amid Orange Line shutdown

MBTA put to test as thousands of students head back to class amid Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be at the Community College MBTA stop on Tuesday to check on how work is progressing during the ongoing Orange Line shutdown.

The MBTA will face a big test Tuesday as the post-Labor Day rush back to work and school begins.

Schools like Bunker Hill Community College are back in session Tuesday. Normally students use the Orange Line, but with the shutdown in its third week they will have to navigate shuttle buses.

In addition, many are headed back to work as well.

In spots where the Orange Line overlaps with the Commuter Rail, the T is also adding more trains to make sure they can handle the traffic.

The T said they are over 50% done with repairs and plan to wrap up on September 19 as scheduled.