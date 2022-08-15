Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Charlie Baker to update MBTA's Orange Line shutdown plan

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will have an update Monday on the plans to shut down the MBTA's Orange Line for a month starting later this week.

Baker will be joined by MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Undersecretary Scott Bosworth and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver for a news conference at the state transportation building in Boston.

You can watch it live at 11 a.m. on CBS News Boston in the video above.

The unprecedented shutdown of the entire Orange Line will start Friday, August 19 for upgrades and repairs. It will last until September 19.

The MBTA says the shutdown will allow them to complete 5 years' worth of construction in just 30 days.

mbta-diversion.jpg
The MBTA's transportation alternatives for the Orange Line shutdown, beginning August 19. MBTA

The MBTA released a guide for riders last Friday giving them alternative travel options for the 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the shutdown. 

The MBTA is also closing the recently opened Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square in Somerville between August 22 and September 18. The T said it's necessary so work can continue on the Government Center garage demolition and so they can facilitate work on the Medford branch.

The planned opening of the Green Line Extension's Medford branch has been pushed back from late summer to late November of this year because more work is needed, including testing of the power systems. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.