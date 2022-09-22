Watch CBS News
MBTA sends 40-year-old Orange Line cars off to scrap heap

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MEDFORD - The new Orange Line cars are up and running and the old ones are heading to the scrap heap.

Flatbed trucks hauled away the 40-year-old trains from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility in Medford Thursday morning.

The MBTA said they'll be turned into scrap metal at the Costello Dismantling Company in Middleboro.

The old cars are being replaced by an entirely new fleet of 152 cars that the T calls "state-of-the-art."

September 22, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

