MBTA brings new Orange Line trains back into service after brake inspections

BOSTON - The MBTA started bringing new Orange Line trains back into service Monday morning.

The new trains were removed from service last week because of a problem with a braking unit on one of the trains.

The MBTA said Monday that issue was caused by one bolt that was not properly installed. The agency has been inspecting every bolt on the brakes and bringing the new trains back into service as they are cleared.

The T has not found the issue on any other train.