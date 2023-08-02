MBTA hopes to fill open jobs after new labor deal reached

BOSTON - Union workers and the MBTA have agreed on a new labor deal. The move aims to help fill open jobs in an ever fluid workforce.

"Unless you pay people, unless you give them benefits and support, they aren't going to come work for you," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. "T jobs need to be great and desirable in order to attract support and keep the workers we need to get the job done."

So far this year, the MBTA says they have hired more than 1,000 workers, but they have lost almost 450. The new deal will increase wages by 18% over the next four years. It will also increase certain benefits for full and part-time workers.

"Also extends benefits, adding 10 days of paid parental leave, bereavement leave, and dental and vision coverage for part time workers," lists Governor Healey.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says the MBTA has disinvested in previous decades, but that now is the time to invest to bring stability to public transit and to increase ridership. Governor Healey called it the greatest increase in MBTA wages since the 1990s.

"It's designed to attract top talent and prioritize safety and ensure our services remain accessible to all," says Jim Evers, President of the Boston Carmen's Union Local 589. "It has targeted increases aimed at hard to fill positions such as bus drivers, train operators, along with maintenance, and folks working overnight shifts."

In addition to pay increases, there will be new signing and retention bonuses for workers. The agreement also has language in there to aid in any assaults on MBTA drivers.

"They are often on the receiving end of a lot of rider dissatisfaction," explains Governor Healey, "They deserve fair wages. They deserve safe and supportive working conditions."