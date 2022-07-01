Watch CBS News
MBTA changing some fare prices, expanding transfers

BOSTON -- Fares are changing on Friday for some MBTA riders. 

The T is lowering the price of a one-day LinkPass from $12.75 to $11. This pays for itself with five subway trips in 24 hours. 

It's also expanding second transfers between subways and buses, including express routes. Until now, only one transfer was allowed. 

A new 7-day LinkPass is now available to Reduced Fare Riders, which allows seniors, students, and low-income families to buy trips in bulk for a discount. 

Monthly passes for Reduced Fare Riders will now be offered as well, creating access to the Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus for about half the price. 

