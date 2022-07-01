MBTA changing some fare prices, expanding transfers

BOSTON -- Fares are changing on Friday for some MBTA riders.

The T is lowering the price of a one-day LinkPass from $12.75 to $11. This pays for itself with five subway trips in 24 hours.

It's also expanding second transfers between subways and buses, including express routes. Until now, only one transfer was allowed.

A new 7-day LinkPass is now available to Reduced Fare Riders, which allows seniors, students, and low-income families to buy trips in bulk for a discount.

Monthly passes for Reduced Fare Riders will now be offered as well, creating access to the Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus for about half the price.

For more information, visit the MBTA website.