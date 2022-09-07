MBTA will install digital, interactive kiosks with real-time bus and train information across Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA announced Wednesday it will be installing interactive information kiosks at its bus stops across the Greater Boston area.

The kiosks will give MBTA bus and train riders real-time updates for subway and bus departure times and service alerts. The first interactive kiosk was installed at East Boston's Maverick station in June.

The MBTA installed its first interactive Information kiosk at East Boston's Maverick station. MBTA

The kiosks were created as apart of an investment by the MBTA and the media company Intersection.

"Real-time information at bus stops is something our bus riders have long requested, and these displays and bus shelters join our growing collection of modern digital enhancements that improve the customer experience," said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a press release.

More kiosks are expected to be launched across the Greater Boston region in the upcoming months.