MBTA holds train derailment emergency response drill in Braintree
BRAINTREE - The MBTA held a massive train derailment emergency response drill in Braintree Sunday morning.
MBTA employees and first responders were reacting to a scenario where a train hit a car and derailed. They even helped passengers with fake injuries evacuate the train.
The MBTA said they hope exercises like this one will help emergency crews be prepared in case a real mass casualty event were to happen.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.