MBTA holds train derailment emergency response drill in Braintree

BRAINTREE - The MBTA held a massive train derailment emergency response drill in Braintree Sunday morning.

MBTA employees and first responders were reacting to a scenario where a train hit a car and derailed. They even helped passengers with fake injuries evacuate the train.

The MBTA said they hope exercises like this one will help emergency crews be prepared in case a real mass casualty event were to happen.

