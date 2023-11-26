Major service disruptions coming to the Green Line starting on Nov. 27

BOSTON - Starting Monday, major repairs will begin on the Green Line, which will cause service disruptions for commuters.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, there will be no downtown service between North Station and Kenmore. Shuttle buses will be available between Copley and Kenmore. Riders can take the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay but Haymarket Station will be closed. The Commuter Rail will also be free between South Station, Back Bay and Landsdowne.

There will also be no trains to Lechmere on Dec. 4 and 5.

On the separate branches, there will be no B Branch service between Kenmore and Babcock Street between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5. Shuttles will be available between Copley and Babcock Street. The 57 bus will be free between Kenmore and Packard's Corner.

The E Branch will be shut down between Copley and Heath Street between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5. The 39 bus will be free between Copley and Heath Street.

There will also be no trains between North Station and Lechmere on the D and E branches on Dec. 4 and 5. Shuttle buses will be provided between North Station and Lechmere.

On the D Branch, service between North Station and Union Square will be suspended from 8:45 p.m. to the end service each day between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10. Shuttle buses will be available between Lechmere and North Station. Commuters can take the 86, 91 and CT2 bus lines between Union Square and East Somerville. Commuters can also take the 87 bus between Union Square and Lechmere.

For a full list of the outages and a list of where the shuttle buses will stop, click here.