MBTA Green Line passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems

Green Line passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems

BOSTON – About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem during the evening commute Friday.

The MBTA says three trains got stuck in the tunnels between the Hynes and Kenmore stops in Back Bay by Fenway Park.

No injuries were reported.

Shuttle buses were used, but trains were back up and running later Friday night.