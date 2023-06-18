Keller @ Large: Is new MBTA boss Phillip Eng planning a major staffing shakeup?

BOSTON – New MBTA general manager and CEO Phillip Eng has his work cut out for him. Will that include a staffing overhaul?

Eng spoke to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller about his plans for the organization.

"I think it's a combination of empowering the folks we have, we have a lot of strong institutional knowledge. But what I need to do is to let them know that they have the ability to make decisions, timely decisions, that's what they're there for," Eng said when asked if there would be a major staffing shakeup. "There will be some changes, but at the same time I value the feedback and the input of the staff and the workforce because without them I can't do my job."

Eng also told Keller that he knows it will not be an instant fix for the MBTA.

"If I'm going to enact change, we all know it's not happening overnight," Eng said.

Keller @ Large: Part 2