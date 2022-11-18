Watch CBS News
MBTA to crack down on fare evasion; fines start at $50

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA will be cracking down on passengers who don't pay.

The agency says the T loses up to $20 million a year from fare evaders. MBTA staff said they had not been issuing fines or citations for more than a year, the State House News Service reported.

The new enforcement rules would allow Transit police to punish those who skip fares with fines starting at $50 for first, second and third violations. Subsequent offenses would incur a $100 fine. 

It's unclear when the new enforcement will start.

