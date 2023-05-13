MBTA experiencing CharlieCard problems

Keller @ Large: How can the MBTA get back on track?

BOSTON - The MBTA said it was experiencing issues with CharlieCards at a handful of stations on Saturday.

The T tweeted that riders are unable to add value to their cards at fare vending machines in stations because of a "technical issue." The agency tweeted about an hour later that the problem is only happening at "select Orange Line stations."

They encouraged riders to seek help from T employees at stations if needed.

Update: Only select Orange Line stations are experiencing a technical issue preventing riders from adding cash or credit/debit value to CharlieCards at Fare Vending Machines in stations. Please see station personnel for assistance. Updates to follow. https://t.co/fhLAyymiTY — MBTA (@MBTA) May 13, 2023

Earlier in the day, smoke coming from Central Station in Cambridge caused delays and resulted in shuttle service on the Red Line between Harvard Square and Park Street. The T has since fixed the defective third rail wiring that caused the problem.