Keller @ Large: MBTA Board of Directors considers fare discount for low income families

Keller @ Large: What to do about the MBTA's ongoing failures

BOSTON – Massachusetts officials are proposing a plan that would allow low income families to ride the T at a discounted rate. But is it something the state can afford, given the current state of the MBTA?

Next month, the Board of Directors for the MBTA will vote on a proposal that would give a discount of about 50% to individuals who make $30,000 or less per year and families earning under $62,000.

Brian Kane, the executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board, discussed the proposal with WBZ-TV.

Kane said the plan would be funded by about $45 million in Gov. Maura Healey's budget proposal. But, Kane pointed out, there is no funding in year two and the cost rises to about $100 million after five years.

"So it is a large concern for my organization, the cities and towns that contribute money to the T. And it's a big concern for a lot of folks," Kane said. "At the same time, I wish we lived in a society where low income folks had more access to move around the region. It has to be paid for though. This is another one of those decisions where we have to put our wallets where our hearts are."

