Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA rider smashed bus window with bike after drinking on board, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ARLINGTON - Transit police are looking for a man who they say smashed an MBTA bus window with his bike after causing a "disturbance" on board.

The alleged incident happened Sunday at 7 p.m. along Medford Street in Arlington. Police said the rider was spitting on the floor of the bus and drinking alcohol.

"Upon exiting he used his bicycle to smash the bus front window," police said, sharing pictures of the cracked glass as well as a photo of a "person of interest."

Anyone who recognizes the alleged perpetrator is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.