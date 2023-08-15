MBTA rider smashed bus window with bike after drinking on board, police say
ARLINGTON - Transit police are looking for a man who they say smashed an MBTA bus window with his bike after causing a "disturbance" on board.
The alleged incident happened Sunday at 7 p.m. along Medford Street in Arlington. Police said the rider was spitting on the floor of the bus and drinking alcohol.
"Upon exiting he used his bicycle to smash the bus front window," police said, sharing pictures of the cracked glass as well as a photo of a "person of interest."
Anyone who recognizes the alleged perpetrator is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.
