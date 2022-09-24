MBTA begins Green Line D Branch closures

BOSTON -- The MBTA is undergoing more repairs starting Saturday. The Green Line's D branch is closing down for nine days.

This is the first of three nine-day long closures that will take place until October 30.

During that time, the MBTA will be working on replacing the track, station crossings, and installing new equipment for the line's protection system.

One rider at Riverside Station in Newton told us she would have left extra time for her commute but she didn't know she would be on a shuttle bus Saturday morning.

"I don't know where this is going or the route to be honest, I'm just going to get on and hope for the best," the woman told WBZ-TV.

The MBTA said they are confident this work will be done on time.

After a month-long closure, the Orange Line opened as scheduled, but there have been a few reported issues