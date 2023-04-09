MBTA announces Boston Marathon service plan

BOSTON — The MBTA has announced its service plan for the 2023 Boston Matharon.

Riders can expect station closures throughout the day. Copley Station will be closed for the entire day while South Street, Saint Mary's Street, and Kent Street will be closed from 10 am to 6 pm.

All subway lines, the commuter rail, and ferries will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Additional services will be provided before and after the race.

Buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

A $15 Boston Marathon pass will be available for the commuter rail.

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Patriot's Day, Monday, April 17.