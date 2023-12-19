Mayor Wu to apologize to men wrongfully suspected in Charles and Carol Stuart case

Mayor Wu expected to apologize to two men wrongly linked to Stuart case

BOSTON - On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will formally apologize to the two men wrongfully connected to the 1989 Charles Stuart case.

Thirty-four years ago, Charles Stuart told police that he, his wife Carol and their unborn baby were shot by a 6-foot-tall black man as they were leaving Lamaze class at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Carol and the baby died. Stuart, who was shot in the abdomen, survived.

During the manhunt, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett were both publicly linked to the case, based on Stuart's lie. Stuart himself was the killed.

Willie Bennett (WBZ-TV)

A few months later, in January 1990, Matthew, told police Charles was responsible for the shooting. But before Charles Stuart could be arrested, he jumped off the Tobin Bridge.

Mayor Wu is expected to apologize for the city's wrongdoing and for the harm it did to Boston's Black community.