Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Wu to apologize to men wrongfully suspected in Charles and Carol Stuart case

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mayor Wu expected to apologize to two men wrongly linked to Stuart case
Mayor Wu expected to apologize to two men wrongly linked to Stuart case 00:38

BOSTON - On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will formally apologize to the two men wrongfully connected to the 1989 Charles Stuart case.

Thirty-four years ago, Charles Stuart told police that he, his wife Carol and their unborn baby were shot by a 6-foot-tall black man as they were leaving Lamaze class at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Carol and the baby died. Stuart, who was shot in the abdomen, survived.

During the manhunt, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett were both publicly linked to the case, based on Stuart's lie. Stuart himself was the killed.

willie1.jpg
Willie Bennett (WBZ-TV)

A few months later, in January 1990, Matthew, told police Charles was responsible for the shooting. But before Charles Stuart could be arrested, he jumped off the Tobin Bridge.  

Mayor Wu is expected to apologize for the city's wrongdoing and for the harm it did to Boston's Black community.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 6:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.