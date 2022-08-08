Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Wu, Senator Markey celebrate passing of landmark climate bill

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mayor Wu and Senator Markey celebrate passing of a landmark climate bill
Mayor Wu and Senator Markey celebrate passing of a landmark climate bill 00:53

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu and Senator Ed Markey celebrated the passing of a landmark climate bill in the Senate.

The $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act makes the single biggest investment in clean energy in the United States and aims to lower some health care and prescription costs.

Mayor Wu says she is confident the city of Boston will help pave the way in encouraging other cities to become new deal cities.

"June of 2022 was the hottest that we have seen, first time we have reached 100 degrees in Boston in 70 years," Wu said. "Today we are still in a heat emergency as we see the many impacts of climate change continue to intensify, and so this couldn't have come at a better time for us."

Republicans say this bill will not fight inflation. The measure now heads to the House where it is expected to pass before landing on the president's desk. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.