Mayor Wu defends hosting "Electeds of Color" holiday party in Boston

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending a party she hosted for an affinity group called "Electeds of Color". The mayor says the annual party has been a tradition for more than a decade and this was her year to host it.

"This has been a long-standing tradition. It was my turn to host, it's happened every single year," Mayor Wu said Thursday.

A staff member in her office accidentally sent an email invitation to the full city council.

"There are also multiple other parties that everyone is invited to," Wu said. "So for example, Monday we are hosting the holiday party that the city hosts every single year, inviting all of the city council, the state legislature, all of our elected officials along with our cabinet just to thank everyone and celebrate for the holidays. So, there are many, many invitations out there."

The "Electeds of Color" party was held Wednesday night.