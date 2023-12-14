Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Wu defends hosting "Electeds of Color" holiday party in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston mayor defends "Electeds of Color" holiday party
Boston mayor defends "Electeds of Color" holiday party 00:49

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending a party she hosted for an affinity group called "Electeds of Color". The mayor says the annual party has been a tradition for more than a decade and this was her year to host it.

"This has been a long-standing tradition. It was my turn to host, it's happened every single year," Mayor Wu said Thursday.

A staff member in her office accidentally sent an email invitation to the full city council.

"There are also multiple other parties that everyone is invited to," Wu said. "So for example, Monday we are hosting the holiday party that the city hosts every single year, inviting all of the city council, the state legislature, all of our elected officials along with our cabinet just to thank everyone and celebrate for the holidays. So, there are many, many invitations out there."

The "Electeds of Color" party was held Wednesday night.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 6:46 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.