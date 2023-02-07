Watch CBS News
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.

The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. 

Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. 

The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.

