Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Michelle Wu plays piano with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu plays piano with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Mayor Michelle Wu plays piano with the Boston Symphony Orchestra 01:03

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu showed off her piano-playing skills Sunday afternoon as she performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Wu performed the second movement of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major. The concert was designed to honor the city of Boston and help build community through the shared experience of music. Wu said she was a little nervous to take the stage.

"I was a little terrified, I will say we had rehearsal yesterday and maestro is very kind to walk through a couple of different times and take a look at a couple of different areas," said Wu. "I have been playing piano since long, long before I ever thought about politics and my parents are probably more than skeptical still about the politics thing. This is probably the proudest they've ever been of me!"

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 11:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.