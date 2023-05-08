Mayor Michelle Wu plays piano with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu showed off her piano-playing skills Sunday afternoon as she performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Wu performed the second movement of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major. The concert was designed to honor the city of Boston and help build community through the shared experience of music. Wu said she was a little nervous to take the stage.

"I was a little terrified, I will say we had rehearsal yesterday and maestro is very kind to walk through a couple of different times and take a look at a couple of different areas," said Wu. "I have been playing piano since long, long before I ever thought about politics and my parents are probably more than skeptical still about the politics thing. This is probably the proudest they've ever been of me!"