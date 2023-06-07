Mayor Michelle Wu involved in car crash
BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in a car that crashed Tuesday morning. Nobody was seriously hurt.
The vehicle Mayor Wu was in is a Boston Police Department vehicle.
"The Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles," Mayor Wu's office said in a statement.
No other information has been released.
