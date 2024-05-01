Odds favor warmer-than-average and wetter May in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Welcome to May! While we all know that the weather in Massachusetts can, at times, be far from perfect in May, but this is truly a month of significant gains.

Average high temperatures reach 70 degrees by the end of the month.

Sunsets cross the 8 p.m. threshold on May 16!

Long-range May forecast for Massachusetts

And, the growing/planting season begins for most of the area. Typically it is safe to plant most things after Mother's Day.

As for the long-range May forecast, right now the odds favor a warmer-than-average month.

It also looks to be wetter too, at least through the first few weeks.

Backing up a bit, here's the forecast for the next few days.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, cloudier across northeastern Mass. and the immediate coastline. There is also a shot at some light rain showers in those same areas.

Thursday will be the mildest day of the next several, we should see highs topping 70 degrees in most inland locations.

Weekend forecast for Boston area

FRIDAY: Periods of sun and clouds, and much cooler than Thursday. High temperatures generally in the 50s at the coast and near 60 inland.

SATURDAY: The pick of the weekend! Very similar to Friday ... coolish (50s) near the coast and near 60 inland with a mix of sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Happy Cinco De Mayo! Clouds will thicken up in the morning and some rain is expected to arrive from west to east in the afternoon. Temperatures will generally be between 55-60 degrees.