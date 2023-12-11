New Rhode Island deli open just a week closes temporarily due to "overwhelming" demand

PAWTUCKET R.I. - Maven's Delicatessen in Pawtucket, Rhode Island opened just a week ago, but it became so popular so fast it had to shut down temporarily.

Lines have been out the door at the Jewish deli on East Avenue near the Providence border since it opened on Sunday, December 3.

Then came the surprising news on December 10 - they're closing for three days "due to overwhelming response and high demand." The announcement on the deli's Facebook page said the staff needs to make "necessary improvements and adjustments to enhance your future dining experiences."

They're planning to re-open Wednesday morning at 11.

Maven's founder Jason Sugarman told WPRI-TV this is the first "scratch kitchen Jewish deli" in Rhode Island.

The restaurant can seat about 100 people. They plan to be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on weekends.